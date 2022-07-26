Help set Bedfordshire firefighters’ plans for the future in the community

A field fire near Biggleswade was just one of the many incidents firefighters faced last week.

Every year, Bedfordshire Fire & Rescue consult the public on its Community Risk Management Plan (CRMP) Action Plan and council tax proposals, asking the local community for its views on the service's priorities and proposals.

The consultation process for the 2023 CRMP is now open.

A spokesman for the fire service said: “We would really like to hear your views on our future priorities and to find out more about what you value the most from our service and any concerns you may have about your safety and wellbeing. Your views will help us to shape our plans and priorities for the future, which will be based on public feedback. We will then go out and consult again on these plans towards the end of this year.”

Chief fire officer, Andrew Hopkinson, said: “This first phase consultation is part of our commitment to engage with our community, we are a public service and our community’s input and feedback is really important to us. These views will help us to shape our plans and priorities for the future, which will be based on public feedback. We will then go out and consult again once we have shaped the plan. I’m looking forward to seeing what people have to say on how we can shape our Fire and Rescue Service to ensure that it is fit for the future.”