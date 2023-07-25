A Dunstable teenager who has made the Youth Bowling England squad is inviting people to help him get in the swing.

Long-time bowler Alfie Humphrey qualified for the Under 16s England Bowling squad in June.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And the 14-year-old, who joined Dunstable Bowling Squad when he was just five, is now preparing to live his dream in the Triple Crown Tournament in Scotland.

Alfie is finally living his life-long dream of bowling for England.

Alfie explained: “I have bowled for Dunstable and started competing when I was seven when I won the Under Nines National Tournament. That was the day I told my mum I was going to bowl for England one day.”

Since Alfie’s dream has come true, he is now raising money to fund his trip in August, including transport, accommodation, equipment and training, by holding a 12-hour bowling marathon at Go-Bowling on August 5.

The marathon event will consist of 150 games straight for Alfie and his 15lb bowling ball – a challenge he admits will ‘take its toll’. Those who donate to Alfie’s fundraiser are invited to go against him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Winners will make it to a ‘wall of fame’ and have the chance to win a prize.

Alfie’s mum Louisa said she was proud of her bowling star son. She said: “He works hard and trains at the bowl four times a week, along with tournaments up and down the country most weekends. He is so dedicated to his sport.

“He also bowls for the county under 16 team and the adult county team and now England!

“Whatever he achieves in Scotland, he’s still a superstar.”

Alfie explained his life-long passion for bowling: “I love the challenge that bowling brings, competing against others, learning and perfecting my swing, and pushing myself.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I can’t wait to bowl for my country! I’m really excited, and a little nervous. I just want to do everyone proud.

“It would mean so much to me to bring a trophy home and I will do my best.”