Help to find missing Luton teen, not seen since Monday
Beds Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Luton teenager.
By Lynn Hughes
Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 3:05 pm
Michael, aged 13, has been reported missing after school in Luton yesterday (Monday).
He was last seen wearing his school uniform and a grey gillet, and is believed to still be in the Luton area.
If you have seen Michael or have any information about his whereabouts and can help police, then please report it via orlo.uk/DDXgu or call 101.
Please quote reference 252 of yesterday (Monday).