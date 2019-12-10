Here's what you need to know about voting in the General Election in Luton

With just a few days to go until the General Election on Thursday, Luton Council is making sure people know where their polling station is and what to do when they get there.

The address of the polling station you need to go to is written on the polling card you will have received in the post, alternatively you can check the location by entering your post code online on Luton Council's website.

Luton Town Hall

Polling stations are open from 7am to 10pm.

Luton Council is encouraging everyone, where possible, not to leave voting until the last minute, once each polling station has closed its doors it will not be possible to admit late arrivals.

Who you vote for is your decision alone, it is a criminal offence to try and force someone to vote in a particular way if they don’t want to.

If you have your polling card to hand when you go to vote this will speed up the process, but if you don’t, you will still be able to vote.

If you have never voted before and are unsure what to do, staff at the polling station will explain things to you.

Once voting has finished counting will begin. Results will be published on the council website as soon as possible.

> You will also be able to keep up with local election news on our Facebook page and by visiting the Luton Today website.