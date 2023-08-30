Here's when you can get a free NHS health check in Luton during September

The pop up clinics will be open throughout September - stock picture

Get a free HNS health check as Luton Council teams up with Total Wellbeing Luton to run pop-up clinics throughout September.

Luton people aged between 40 and 74 without pre-existing health conditions can get the free check at a Total Wellbeing Luton pop-up clinic, or from their GP. These take around 20-30 minutes and involve measuring height, weight, blood pressure, pulse and a finger-prick cholesterol test. People will also be asked some questions about lifestyle factors, such as smoking and drinking, which can have an impact on their health. Signposting to local services will also be available, such as stop smoking or healthy weight services from Total Wellbeing Luton.

The pop-up clinics will take place on:

>Saturday, September 2 and Sunday, September 3, 1pm to 8pm at Desi Fest, Wardown Park, New Bedford Road, Luton LU2 7HL

>Wednesday, September 6, 6.30pm to 8pm at Luton Citizens Fund Showcase Event, Denbigh High School, 55 Alexandra Avenue, Luton, LU3 1HE

>Saturday, September 9, 10am to 4pm at Luton Central Mosque, Bury Park, 2-12 Westbourne Road, Luton, LU4 8JD

>Sunday 10 September 10am to 4.30pm at Guru Nanak Gurdwara, 2A Dallow Road, Luton, LU1 1LY

>Sunday, September 17 and Saturday, September 30, 10am to 4.30pm both days at Lea Manor Recreation Centre, Northwell Drive, Luton, LU3 3TL

>Saturday, September 23, 10am to 4pm at Farley Square, Ross Close, Luton LU1 5RB

>Saturday, September 30, 10am to 2pm at Lewsey Community Centre, Landrace Road, Luton, LU4 0SW

For residents who can’t attend the pop-up clinics, you can also book a free NHS health check through your GP or speak with Total Wellbeing Luton for additional clinic times and locations.

Residents who are under 40, or who have pre-existing health conditions, can receive a free mini health check from one of the SiSuTM Health Stations located across town. These Health Stations provide a comprehensive health MOT and have been used around 25,000 times since September 2022. The SISU Health checks are fully automated and take under 10 minutes to complete. They will check your height, weight, BMI and blood pressure, as well as providing support with stress or for help quitting smoking. The Health stations are located at:

>Luton Central Library (First Floor), St George’s Square, Luton LU1 2NG

>Harris Pharmacy Bury Park, 165A, 165B Dunstable Rd, Luton LU1 1BW

>Inspire: Luton Sports Village (Reception), Butterfield Green Rd, Luton LU2 8BD

To read more about health checks in Luton, visit the the website.