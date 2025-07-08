“He's one of my idols”: Luton teen’s dream comes true after band opens for Justin Timberlake

Amari Fontaine from Luton grew up watching NSYNC's main man busting moves on MTV and dreamed of one day being in a boy band himself.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And at the weekend, the 19-year-old had three dreams come true: performing in front of thousands on stage, opening for one of the "Princes of Pop" and meeting Justin Timberlake.

Amari was scouted at Platinum Academy of Performing Arts to go for an audition to be part of a new boy band. He joined the Island Records band, CTRL, and began creating music with his bandmates, Benjy, George, and Luca.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Luton lad explained: “Our kind of style is that 90s boy band kind of vibe with a new school edge.”

Amari, left, with his bandmates. Picture: Krystle Newell

Think tight choreography, great vocals, chemistry and individual style!

Despite not having released any music as a group, CTRL caught the attention of talent agents and was told about what would turn out to be a career-changing opportunity.

The former Lea Manor High School and The Chalkhills Academy student said: “One of my managers was talking to us and said, ‘Oh yeah, by the way, you guys are doing Justin Timberlake’s show’. And we all looked at each other, confused. We were just finding our feet, we were all in disbelief.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After months of rehearsals and perfecting their dance moves, the four friends went to Chelmsford and Lytham at the weekend for their performance debut on the big stage.

Amari said: “I remember I was walking and Luca was opposite me, and we looked at each other and from that moment on, we knew that stages are where we belong.

“I just remember watching and seeing all of these people, and feeling so happy, because this has been a dream since I was a kid.

“I've worked endlessly. I'm just so grateful and happy to have this opportunity and just be able to do what I can do along with my friends.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The lads opened for Justin’s The Forget Tomorrow World Tour on two dates - July 4 and 5, and travelled more than 250 miles to perform. And after rocking out on the stage, another dream came true when Amari went backstage.

He explained: “I was talking with one of the sound engineers who said, ‘JT is behind you. ’

“We all look back, and I know my heart was pumping. He was really, really nice and really welcoming.

“I gave him a handshake. He's one of my idols, and he's someone that I've looked up to since I was young, just watching him on TV, copying his dance moves and being really inspired by him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The band will soon be releasing their first EP, but they have a demo version of their song ‘All I Want Is You’ on Soundcloud now.

For mum, Krystle Newell, seeing her son succeed in music has been huge.

She said, "I'm so proud of him. As a mum, you just want your children to achieve and do well, and I could not have envisioned what's been happening.”