High Sheriff sponsors Luton youth group’s ‘safe card’ with stab victim first aid information
Luton, Dunstable and Surrounding Kenyan Community Forum (LDSKCF) focussed on online safety for its fifth annual child exploitation conference, held at Luton Town and Indians Cricket Club at the weekend.
Gareth Cort, an online safety specialist, spoke to young people and their families about the dangers of the internet and social media, and how best to protect children from harm.
Mwangi Muturi, the group’s youth coordinator, said: “Criminal activities are becoming smarter and smarter. They don't necessarily have to be face-to-face. Now they're using tactics, especially online. They try to get kids to do all sorts of stuff using manipulation and persuasion.”
Last year, the youth group created a ‘safe card’ with vital information about what to do when helping the victim of a stabbing.
The death of 19-year-old Derrick Kinyua, a Kenyan man who was fatally stabbed, sparked the conversation around youth training and first aid education.
Many of those at the conference were his friends and helped to make the card.
Now, their efforts have been recognised by outgoing High Sheriff Bav Shah, who awarded a certificate of recognition to LDSKCF.
The High Sheriff’s youth crime prevention charity, Bedfordshire Crimebeat has sponsored 2,000 cards to be printed and given out.
He said: “They're spreading a message of peace. They tragically lost one of their friends to knife crime and they did something to help. They took it on, learning from a very unfortunate circumstance, to make sure nobody has to go through this - using that for community benefit.”
Michelle Kane, Operations Director at Wingman Mentors, gave a talk about their bleed kits and how to use them effectively.
Mwangi added: “It's not just about online safety. It's a precaution on its own, and it's a potent form of prevention.
“When we equip our kids with the knowledge to recognise danger and give them the confidence also to speak, we help to shut that door on those who seek to exploit them. Awareness is the first step.”
The event was the High Sheriff’s final official engagement in the role before he hands over the reins.
