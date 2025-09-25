High-street chain set to move into Dunstable’s former Wilko store

Former Wilko at Ashton Square in Dunstable. Picture: Kirkby Diamond

The former Wilko premises in Dunstable will welcome a new high street chain after it signed a 10-year lease.

The 43,000 square foot store, in Ashton Square, has been closed since Wilko went into administration in October 2023.

The premises will get a new lease of life thanks to Boyes, a bargain department store.

The chain, which has more than 30 locations across the country, has signed a 10-year lease with Kirkby Diamond, on behalf of Central Bedfordshire Council.

Boyes chairman Andrew Boyes said: “We are looking forward to opening our store in Dunstable, which will be the 83rd in the Boyes Group. It is a large property which will lend itself to our style of trading where we offer a constantly changing range of over 30,000 products for the home and family. We are sure it will create an interesting and convenient place for local people to shop for their everyday essentials and lots of other items they didn’t even realise they needed. We hope to become established as an integral part of the local shopping scene, and to help revitalise Dunstable town centre.”

While no date has been confirmed, the new store is expected to open in the autumn.

Rachel Pearce, strategic estate manager of Central Bedfordshire Council, said: “We are thrilled to work with Boyes and welcome them into Dunstable. This is an important letting for both the town and Central Bedfordshire Council and will provide a much-needed retail outlet for the people of Dunstable.”