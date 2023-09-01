Happy snap of deli owner Stan whose shop was at 59a High Town Road during the 1960s and '70s

Do you know the whereabouts of High Town deli man Stan? Then Luton historian Jackie Gun would like to hear from you.

She’s researching the area to create an A-Z of the neighbourhood, which she claims ‘fades into the background’ when anyone mentions the town’s past.

She says: “I’m struggling to find a very nice man whose name I know is Stan, but I have no further information about him.

“He owned a delicatessen at 59a High Town Road in Luton in the 1960s/ 70s. I have a lovely photo of him outside his shop and would dearly like to find out more.”

Jackie’s interest in the town’s different regions was piqued when award-winning playwright Fin Kennedy asked her to look into the history of 88 Dunstable Road.

He was keen to learn more about this particular Bury Park location for a digital community arts project he was working on with creative director Shemiza Rashid.

Museum of Stories: Bury Park is being launched as part of the town’s Heritage Open Days week from September 11 – 16. It is a new app containing 12 mini audio dramas.

Fin said “The beautiful thing about place-based audio is that you can add a whole layer to a modern street just using sound. You can go back in time just by putting in your earphones.

"The idea was always to try to build a new kind of museum, using the smartphone and GPS tech we all carry around now.”