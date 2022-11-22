Historic landscape will be the 'wow' factor for revitalised Stockwood Park in Luton

The historic landscape setting should provide the ‘wow’ factor for a revitalised Stockwood Park in Luton, if ideas in a draft master plan can be turned into reality.

Funding for the various aspects of the project remains a key issue, according to a report to the borough council’s overview and scrutiny board.

One financial avenue is unlikely to be available as National Lottery heritage fund support is being applied for currently to benefit the town’s Wardown Park, explained associate landscape architect at land use consultants LUC, Ben Shakespeare.

Stockwood Park

“We noticed a lack of accessible paths around and through the park. Most of the land is taken up by sports uses, including the golf course, and the rugby and football pitches. It doesn’t leave much room for other uses.

“It was previously a private estate with lovely walled gardens next to the house, which was demolished. We can see how Luton developed and started to surround the park from the 1950s onwards, with plenty of housing built.

“There’s the Grade II listed stable block and walled gardens, the glasshouses, along with the (Ian Hamilton Finlay) improvement garden.

“Other historic features are the lawn path, the ice house, the World War Two pillbox and remnants of estate rail fencing along the boundary.

“Things which let it down are a slight lack of maintenance in places, the noise from the M1, more could be made of some open spaces, and the need for better signage and access.”

The initial engagement attracted 941 survey responses and more than 500 people completed the questionnaires in the second consultation this summer, he said.

“Overall, there’s strong support for the proposals. The main issue people weren’t so positive about was the suggestion of having a sports pitch within the athletics centre running track.

“There are family cycling and walking routes, which we propose around the outside of the park, as well as linking up with the Discovery Centre. Some of the vehicle entrances don’t have a path linked to them.

“Residents would like a new playground, a multi-use games area (MUGA), an outdoor gym and a BMX or pump track.

“The project is being costed currently by our quantity surveyor. That would give a breakdown of all the elements, which can be built separately rather than as a whole.”

Liberal Democrat Barnfield councillor David Franks was impressed with the “comprehensive” plan, adding the consultation process “was highly visible”.

Labour Farley councillor Mahmood Hussain said: “Most of it is deliverable in the long-term. It’s meeting the cost. It’s one of our finest parks in Luton.”

Liberal Democrat Sundon Park councillor Clive Mead suggested “the only thing missing is something which gives it the ‘wow’ factor”.

Mr Shakespeare replied: “The setting of the historic landscape should be the ‘wow’ factor. We haven’t got the house now. More could be made of the stable block and the brickwork there.”