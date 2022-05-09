Historic Luton Hoo Walled Garden opens its doors to visitors

Luton Hoo's historic walled garden is now open for visitors again

Designed by renowned landscape architect Capability Brown, volunteers have spent the past 21 years restoring the site to its former glory.

The Wednesday Open Garden Season runs until the end of September from 10.30am-4pm. Admission price is £7.50 which includes a free guided historical garden tour by one of the researchers which will happen on the hour throughout the day. There may be opportunities for a tour of the Victorian farm buildings and also of the Dairy.

There is also the opportunity to buy produce from the garden including Luton Hoo honey as well as plants, seasonal fruit and vegetables and cut flowers. The Woodyard cafe in the Shooting Lodge is also open.

Photographic displays around the garden will show the renovation work that has been carried out.

Other events during the year include: Open Farm Sunday on June 12 from 11-3; children’s workshops during the summer holidays ; a study day in October looking back on 21 years of volunteering and an Autumn Open Day on October 26.

The Facebook page luton hoo walled garden has more information as has the website www.lutonhooestate.co.uk where you will also find information about some theatrical performances: The Secret Garden on June 29, Cinderella on July 26 and Romeo & Juliet on August 2.

Talks and tours for groups are also available email [email protected] phone 01582 721443 for more information as well as details of all the activities and events.