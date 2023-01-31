Hoarding support group in Dunstable aims to break the stigma and help vulnerable people and their families

A Dunstable support group for people who hoard is on a mission to help vulnerable people suffering from hoarding disorders and support their families in the process.

Donna Hall, hoarding expert and owner of Chiltern Service Hub, and her team have already helped countless people across the Home Counties and North London transform and rebuild their lives, but she’s not stopping there.

She is looking to grow her Dunstable group and expand the support given nationally through the Facebook group, Decluttering & Hoarding Support UK and is determined to end the stigma by supporting hoarders and their loved ones.

Donna Hall changing perceptions around hoarding.

Having worked as a mental health expert for many years, before progressing in teaching children with special educational needs, Donna has practical experience helping people of all ages develop their ability to communicate and implement pattern changing skills. As the owner of specialist cleaning company, Chiltern Service Hub, Donna has now turned her attention to helping people suffering from hoarding disorder reduce their stress, anxiety and make positive steps towards recovery.

Hoarding is a vastly misunderstood mental health disorder, but Donna is on a mission to beat the stigma so that people no longer have to live in fear of how they are perceived by the public.

She explained: “This mental health disorder already effects at least five per cent of the UK’s population, however that percentage is rapidly increasing. Hoarding is triggered by a traumatic event, this could be anything from childhood abuse, grief or PTSD. As the country continues to reel from the long-term effects of Covid and the Cost of Living crisis only continues to worsen, people’s mental health is under more strain than ever putting them at risk of developing the disorder.”

Donna’s support group is open to not only those suffering from hoarding disorder but also the people who are close to them. Sessions are flexible, and by attending you’re under no obligation to share your story. The primary goal is to make people feel less isolated & develop a support network, so that they know that when they are ready to take the first steps to recovery they’re not alone.However, for those unable to participate in person, Donna also runs a free Facebook group. This group offers members a safe place for people to talk about their challenges and successes as well as useful ideas and guidance from Donna.

Chiltern Service Hub works extensively with organisations such as Islington Council, to offer not only hands on clean ups in properties lived in by people suffering from hoarding disorder but to also offer guidance on minimising belongings, thinking about triggers and ensuring deeper questions are asked to facilitate long term change.

If you or someone you know is suffering from hoarding disorder and need some confidential advice, Donna can be reached via email at [email protected] If you’re not ready to talk but do want to start your journey more information surrounding the support group can be found here.

