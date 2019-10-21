Hobbycraft celebrates store opening in Luton

Hobbycraft celebrated with hundreds of shoppers on Saturday as Luton's Deputy Mayor, cllr Maria Lovell, cut the ribbon for the new store at Luton Retail Park.

The UK's largest arts and crafts retailer opened a new store in Luton on Tuesday, October 15, creating 17 new jobs.

Hobbycraft opens in Luton

To celebrate the new store, Hobbycraft hosted a grand opening event on Saturday, October 19, with exclusive offers and activities, and the first 100 customers in store will also receive a free goody bag.

The new store was opened store colleagues and Luton's Deputy Mayor, Cllr Maria Lovell, was invited for the customary ribbon cutting.

Hobbycraft Luton will have the best crafting experts on hand to help customers develop their artistic skills in a creative environment.

A few members of the crafting team include: papercraft expert Jo who specialises in decoupage and origami, Izumi the knitting and crochet expert who loves to express creativity through fluffy yarns, Aless who specialises in cake making, Luc who is a dab hand with a sewing machine, Micheala with her varied art skills and the resident cross stitch expert Arron.

On Saturday, store manager Jake Root said: “We have had a really busy today, we opened on Tuesday and it was quiet at first, but today has been really busy all day, people definitely know we are now open.

"When we opened we had a queue going down the side of the shop, the feedback from customers has been great, they are really happy we have opened a store in Luton.

"It's good for the town, and it's something different, it's a big shop and there are lots of different sections, we have a seasonal area which at the moment is mainly Christmas with a bit of Halloween, and in the new year that area will change probably every six weeks, so there is always something different for customers.

"We’ve been working really hard to ensure that the store will be packed full of the most exciting crafting products, which will help our customers create handmade masterpieces.

"Our new colleagues are all dedicated crafters and are ready to inspire and share their knowledge with locals of all crafting abilities.

"During half term we have special offers on children's toys, this week we have deals on the children's crafts, and the ceramic painting sets are half price.

"We also have buy one get one free on some of the toys, which will be running from now until Christmas."