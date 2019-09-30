Hobbycraft is coming to Luton

Hobbycraft is opening a new store at Luton Retail Park on Tuesday, October 15, and creating 20 new jobs.

To celebrate the new store opening in Luton, Hobbycraft, the UK's largest arts and crafts retailer, is hosting a grand opening event on Saturday, October 19, at 9am, with exclusive offers and activities, the first 100 customers in store will also receive a free goody bag.

Hobbycraft staff for the new Luton store

Hobbycraft Luton will have the best crafting experts on hand to help customers develop their artistic skills in a creative environment.

A few members of the crafting team include papercraft expert Jo who specialises in decoupage and origami, Izumi the knitting and crochet expert who loves to express creativity through fluffy yarns, Aless who specialises in cake making, Luc who is a dab hand with a sewing machine, Micheala with her varied art skills and the resident cross stitch expert Arron.

Store manager Jake said: “We’re really looking forward to opening the doors to our Luton store and share our passion for arts and crafts with the community.

"We’ve been working really hard to ensure that the store will be packed full of the most exciting crafting products, which will help our customers create handmade masterpieces.

"Our new colleagues are all dedicated crafters and are ready to inspire and share their knowledge with locals of all crafting abilities.”