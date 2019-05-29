Hockwell Ring takeaway prosecuted for serious hygiene offences

The owner of a takeaway in Hockwell Ring has been prosecuted by Luton Council for food safety offences, including a rat infestation.

Luton Council successfully prosecuted Mr Jin Qin Zhou, representing New Rainbow Ltd, at Luton Magistrates Court on Tuesday, May 28, he pleaded guilty to five hygiene offences and Magistrates ordered him to pay fines totalling £20,000 as well as £753.85 in costs.

New Rainbow was prosecuted for serious hygiene offences

Last June, a council food and safety officer visited New Rainbow, 15 The Green, Hockwell Ring and found an infestation of rats inside the premises.

Netted bags of carrots and onions were being stored on the floor and a carrot had been chewed by rats.

There were rat droppings on the floor in the cooking and food storage areas, and rat droppings were also found on the shelves where food and takeaway food containers were being stored.

The standard of cleanliness in the premises was poor, with grease and food debris accumulated underneath cooking equipment.

The business was closed with immediate effect, using hygiene emergency prohibition powers.

Following the events of June last year, the business has since undergone a refurbishment and currently has a food hygiene rating of 3.

Councillor Aslam Khan said: “We are absolutely committed to attracting investment into Luton, part of which includes ensuring that food businesses operate to high standards.

“We will not hesitate in prosecuting food business operators who ignore food hygiene standards and operate with poor standards, putting people’s health at risk.

“It is essential that food business owners keep their businesses clean and up to food law standards.”

Luton Council recommend that businesses use reputable pest controllers that are registered with the British Pest Control Association or The National Pest Technical Association.

Businesses are also encouraged to use the Council’s own pest control service by contacting 01582 510330 or emailing pestcontrol@luton.gov.uk.

The Food, Safety and Environment Team carry out inspections in over 1,700 food premises in Luton, and are available to provide advice and guidance to food business owners on food hygiene and pest control.

For food hygiene information, visit www.luton.gov.uk/food.