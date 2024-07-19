Hollywood superstars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman urge Luton film fans to give blood

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hollywood superstars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are calling on film fans in Luton to be ‘heroes’ by becoming blood donors.

The appeal is on the back of a collaboration between NHS blood donor teams and Marvel Studios’ new movie Deadpool & Wolverine which is in cinemas on July 25.

Currently there is a particular need for donors with O negative blood, which is the universal blood type and given to all patients in emergency situations. Luton Donor Centre in Bridge Street has plenty of appointments available over the coming weeks.

The actors star in an NHS video to explain that while Deadpool & Wolverine features plenty of fake blood, it is real blood that is needed to save lives – and urge viewers to book an appointment to donate.

The video will be shared on social media and shown in cinemas with the tagline: ‘Be the giving type’, encouraging people to come together and also nods to the movie uniting the two Marvel characters for the first time.

It’s hoped the collaboration with Deadpool & Wolverine will reach people who may not have considered blood donation, particularly younger people and people of Black heritage.

The video, which features clips from the movie, can be viewed here.

Mark Chambers, director of donor experience for NHS Blood and Transplant, said: “Deadpool saves the day, but blood donors save lives. We hope film fans in Luton will be inspired to become a hero in their own story by giving blood.

“Right now the NHS needs more young people to become the donors of the future. And we urgently need more donors of Black heritage to help patients who need ethnically matched blood.

“Giving blood is quick and easy and each donation saves up to three lives. Please register today and book an appointment to donate. After all, not all heroes wear capes and saving lives is more impressive than any superpower out there.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “Blood donors are real-life superheroes, and we’re so grateful to everyone who can step forward and help save lives.”

Register here and book an appointment via the GiveBloodNHS app.