Holy Book transferred as new £5m Sikh temple in Luton opens

A new gurdwara for Luton' s Sikh community opened today (December 22) as the Holy Book was transferred from the old place of worship in Portland Road.

Despite there being only a few hundred Sikh households in Luton, between them over many years they have managed to pull together over £5million to fund the new temple in Dallow Road.

Next comes the demolition of the old gurdwara and finally the grand official opening of the new three-storey building in due course.

Photographer Tony Margiocchi was there to capture the The Holy Book processing from the old to the new Gurdwara, it being escorted upstairs and a first scripture reading from the Holy Book inside the new gurdwara.

