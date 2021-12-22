Holy Scriptures transferred as new £5m Sikh temple in Luton opens
There will be a grand official opening of the new three-storey building later
A new gurdwara for Luton' s Sikh community opened today (December 22) as the Sri Guru Granth Sahib (Holy Scriptures) was transferred from the old place of worship in Portland Road.
Despite there being only a few hundred Sikh households in Luton, between them over many years they have managed to pull together over £5million to fund the new temple in Dallow Road.
Next comes the demolition of the old gurdwara and finally the grand official opening of the new three-storey building in due course.
Photographer Tony Margiocchi was there to capture the Sri Guru Granth Sahib processing from the old to the new gurdwara, it being escorted upstairs and a first scripture reading inside the new gurdwara.