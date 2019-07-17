Homeless Cat Rescue needs a new home for Grace

Homeless Cat Rescue in Luton is looking for a new home for seven-year-old Grace.

The Rescue is looking for a forever home for the cat who is spayed, chipped and vaccinated.

Can you adopt Grace?

Jackie, from Homeless Cat Rescue, said: "Grace has it all, good looks and a fantastic nature. She is extremely loving."

Grace`s ideal home would be as an only pet with a garden. She is scared of children and likes the quiet life.

Her foster carer said: "Sometimes she sits on my lap and purrs away but then eventually gets off and sleeps next to me. She wraps her arms around my neck every single time i pick her up! And she loves cuddles and attention."

If you can give Grace a home, call Homeless Cat Rescue on 01582 529009.