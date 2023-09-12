News you can trust since 1891
BREAKING
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Homeless Houghton Regis couple forced to sleep in car for two months

"It's stressful, it's upsetting."
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 12th Sep 2023, 16:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 16:33 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A homeless couple in Houghton Regis have spoken of their upset after being forced to live in their car for the past two months.

Kirsty Wood and Shaun Burden became homeless three months ago. Without alternative housing, the pair were left to sleep in their Corsa.

Kirsty, 31, said: "We park up anywhere with space to sleep and then the next morning, we just drive around. It’s all costing money.”

Stock image of a person on a bench. Picture: Alexander Fox PlaNet Fox from PixabayStock image of a person on a bench. Picture: Alexander Fox PlaNet Fox from Pixabay
Stock image of a person on a bench. Picture: Alexander Fox PlaNet Fox from Pixabay
Most Popular

The pair say hotel or hostel accommodation is unsuitable for them, and they want to be given somewhere more permanent to stay by the council. Kirsty explained: "We don’t want to be on the streets for much longer, it’s getting cold now and we are both getting ill from sleeping rough. We’re just not coping at the moment.”

"We’ve only got a little Corsa, we’ve got a backache and stuff like that.”

Without a fixed address, the pair have been unable to find work, and Kirsty claimed Central Bedfordshire Council had been “ignoring” the couple’s plight.

But a Central Bedfordshire Council spokesperson said: “We have now been able to make contact, and have collected the information we need to support these residents. Our homelessness intervention team are working with the couple to identify a solution to their current situation.”

The council’s spokesperson continued: “If anyone in Central Bedfordshire thinks they are at risk of becoming homeless, please contact us as soon as possible in order that we can provide assistance by visiting this page or calling 0300 300 4370.”

Related topics:Houghton RegisCentral BedfordshireCentral Bedfordshire Council