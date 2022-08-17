Horse sanctuary owner 'forever grateful' to firefighters after devastating blaze in neighbouring field
The sanctuary was told to evacuate
The founder of a horse sanctuary in Luton has said she will be forever grateful to firefighters and volunteers who helped move her horses to safety after a devastating blaze in a neighbouring field.
Julie Blake, founder of Cecil’s Horse Sanctuary, was in Berkhamsted when she got the call alerting her to a fire in a Sundon Road farmer’s field next to hers.
"I flew up the motorway,” she recalls. “And I will never forget the smell and the sound of the fire.
"We were told to evacuate to the Manor Road livery and this was done by me, the livery ladies and my volunteers.
"The ponies were initially really spooked but soon settled down. There was no damage to my field but the farmer’s was extensive.
"We were moved far away from the fire so I don’t know how many firefighters and police were involved.
"But I cannot thank them enough for the calm, professional way in which they handled the situation.
"I will be forever grateful to these wonderful people who need recognition.”
Julie – who chose horses over ballet as a child – founded Cecil’s Horse Sanctuary as a charity seven years ago.
She named it after her dad, who died of cancer, and a miniature Shetland foal that was stolen when it was only weeks old.
Julie and her band of helpers look after 80 horses which are spread between four yards – at Elstree where she lives, Berkhamsted, Radlett and Luton.
She covers 500 miles a week to make sure her beloved ponies are well looked after.