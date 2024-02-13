Devon and her long locks. Picture: Katie Costello

An eight-year-old girl from Houghton Regis is braving the chop - and donating her hair to a cancer charity to be made into wigs for children.

At a fundraising event at the White Lion in Chalk Hill, Devon Rimmington hopes to get £1,000 in donations to create at least one wig out of her long locks. Devon is doing her Little Princess Trust appeal in support of her grandma, who is battling cancer for the third time, and in memory of her great aunt.

The decision to cut her hair came after the schoolgirl wanted to “do something for everyone that's been suffering this last year”.

Her mum, Katie Costello, said: “My daughter has a heart condition and she has joint hypermobility – which is the highest on the scale that you can have. She also has a blood disorder and various illnesses, so she suffers pretty much every single day.

“But she always likes to take care of people, they say like she's the mother of the school. She's a little old soul.”

On February 24, starting at 4pm at the White Lion, Devon and her family will host a fun day - with a DJ and children’s entertainment, with the big chop happening at 6.30pm.

