Residents at Thorn Springs care home in Houghton Regis, operated by Ideal Carehomes, are getting in the spirit of Christmas by helping local families via the Salvation Army’s Christmas Present Appeal.

Each year, the Salvation Army collect new and unwrapped Christmas presents to distribute to local children who might not otherwise receive one.

This year, staff and residents from Thorn Springs are determined to offer their support by asking their neighbours to donate Christmas toys, which can be dropped-off at the home on Collie Place by 17th December.

80-year-old resident, June Farnfield, said, ‘The Salvation Army is always there when you need them. When my husband was in a nursing home, The Salvation Army visited regularly to sing songs and speak to the residents.

Christmas Appeal at Thorn Springs

‘They give help to such a broad spectrum of people and for that, they deserve a big thank you.’

In mid-December, the residents at Thorn Springs will take the gifts to donate to the Salvation Army church in Dunstable.

Katie Hughes, the Home Manager at Thorn Springs, hopes that the Houghton Regis community will join them in supporting the Christmas Present Appeal. She continued,

‘At Thorn Springs we are always willing to throw ourselves into supporting the community, and we can’t wait to help create special moments for children on Christmas Day. We are thrilled to be able to help local families during the festive period.’

All are welcome to donate new and unwrapped toys to the Christmas Present Appeal. Please drop all donations at Thorn Springs care home, Collie Place, Houghton Regis, Dunstable, LU5 6TW.

For more information, you can contact Thorn Springs on 01585 218 560, email [email protected] or visit www.idealcarehomes.co.uk.