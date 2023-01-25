Staff and residents at Thorn Springs Care Home in Houghton Regis are to host their first ever open week.

Visitors will be invited to tour the home from Monday, January 30, to meet staff and enjoy a variety of activities..

Open Week will kick-off with a visit from Ark Farm and lots of fury friends waiting to greet everyone. And in the afternoon, the Bedfordshire Rural Charity Community will hold a fun Valentin’e Day card making session.

Thorn Springs care home is holding an open week from Monday

On Tuesday guests are invited to join a Pilates session with the Luton Ladies and on Wednesday members of Bedfordshire Fire & Rescue Service will visit the home to talk about their work in protecting the community along with the team from Keech Hospice.

Other activities include a football demonstration by The Luton Town Girls Football Club on Thursday with a morning of Qigong planned for Friday along with an arts and crafts session in the afternoon.

The week will be rounded off with wax melts and candle making session on Saturday followed by a concert by the All Saints Church Choir.

Katie Hughes, home manager at Thorn Springs, said: “We can’t wait to welcome the community to our home. We have a week jam-packed full of family activities, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

“All are welcome and there’s no need to book, just come along and enjoy the fun.”