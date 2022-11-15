Police have arrested a man

Police were called shortly before 1.20am on Sunday (13 November), following reports of a man being struck by a vehicle in Tithe Farm Road, Houghton Regis.

Officers on Monday arrested a man in his 30s on suspicion of two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

Emergency services attended the scene where two men, one in his late 20s and another in his late 30s, were pronounced dead at the scene. A third man, also in his late 20s, was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Roads in the area remained closed until late on Sunday as police carried out investigations.

T/Detective Superintendent Carl Foster, investigating, said: “This was a shocking incident which has occurred in a busy area of Houghton Regis and has no doubt caused great concern to the local community.

“We have a dedicated team working on this investigation and are carrying out a range of enquiries in order to bring those responsible to justice. People will see an increased police presence in the town over the coming days and we are continuing to offer support to the families affected at this difficult time.

“The investigation team has been greatly assisted by the response from residents, we have received an incredible amount of information from the public. Please do continue to come forward with anything that might be relevant in assisting us to establish who is responsible.

“In a week where forces nationally are responding to knife crime, we are committed to tackling this issue. This incident depicts a level of violence that we will not allow to go unpunished, and equally we will work hard to prevent.”

