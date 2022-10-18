Houghton Regis home offers good care says health watchdog after requiring improvement three years ago

Rosalyn House in Houghton Regis

Rosalyn House, a residential care home providing accommodation and personal care and nursing care for up to 46 people, has now been declared to be 'good' in its latest inspection.

Inspectors at the Care Quality Commission (CQC) said: “Since the last inspection the provider had made improvements to the environment and decoration in the home.

“Provider governance and oversight had improved at the home. New systems had been introduced to identify and address shortfalls in the service and were used to drive improvements.

“Care plans and risk assessments had been reviewed and contained information to guide staff in the delivery of person-centred care.”

The inspectors found staff treated people with dignity and respect, people were familiar with the staff and appeared to be comfortable speaking with them.

“People had access to activities in the home and the local community,” said inspectors in their report. “One relative told us, "The picture board on display in the home is lovely to see with all the activities which the people do and their smiling faces." Another relative said, "The activity team keeps everyone motivated’.

“We received several positive comments from relatives about the staff. These included, “The staff are caring and attentive.” And, “The staff are genuine and care about people and their needs.”

Inspectors found people were supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives and staff supported them in the least restrictive way possible.

Rosalyn House have been approached for comment.