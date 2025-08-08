Houghton Regis man charged with assault and wounding with intent after incident at property in Buckinghamshire

By Neil Shefferd
Published 8th Aug 2025, 11:04 BST
Mason Jordan from Houghton Regis has been charged with offences including assault and wounding with intent following an incident at Soulbury Road Farm on August 2
A Houghton Regis man has been charged with offences including assault and wounding with intent after an incident at a property in Buckinghamshire.

Thames Valley Police were called to Soulbury Road Farm, between the villages of Wing and Soulbury, at 10.30pm on Saturday, August 2 and arrested a man.

Mason Jordan, 29, of Blackthorn Road in Houghton Regis, has been charged with two counts of section 18 wounding with intent, two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, a count each of possession of class B and class C drugs (cannabis and steroids respectively) and racially aggravated public order.

He appeared at High Wycombe Magistrates Court on August 5 and has since been remanded in custody to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on Tuesday August 19.

