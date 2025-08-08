Houghton Regis man charged with assault and wounding with intent after incident at property in Buckinghamshire
Thames Valley Police were called to Soulbury Road Farm, between the villages of Wing and Soulbury, at 10.30pm on Saturday, August 2 and arrested a man.
Mason Jordan, 29, of Blackthorn Road in Houghton Regis, has been charged with two counts of section 18 wounding with intent, two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, a count each of possession of class B and class C drugs (cannabis and steroids respectively) and racially aggravated public order.
He appeared at High Wycombe Magistrates Court on August 5 and has since been remanded in custody to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on Tuesday August 19.