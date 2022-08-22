Houghton Regis man pleads guilty to council tax fraud after failing to declare a second home

A Houghton Regis man who provided false information by failing to declare a second property and capital, has been fined at Luton Magistrate’s Court.

Khalid Chaba, 48, of Fieldstone, Houghton Regis, claimed a council tax reduction for periods during August 2019 to March 2022.

However, he failed to declare that he owned a second property in Middlesex and also had capital substantially in excess of the prescribed limit of £16,000 in a bank account.

He pleaded guilty to council tax fraud

Mr Chaba fraudulently claimed a reduction of £3,434.11 in his council tax that he would not have received, had he made the council aware of the second property and the capital held in his bank account.

Having pleaded guilty, he was ordered to pay £1,854.50 for costs, a fine and a victim surcharge, when he appeared before magistrates on August 19.

In addition to the prosecution, he was required to repay the council tax reduction he falsely obtained.