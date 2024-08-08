Houghton Regis mum organises defibrillator fundraising night of fun in memory of son

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A bereaved mum from Houghton Regis has organised a special charity night to raise money for a defibrillator in memory of her teenage son.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarah Pyatt’s son, Jake, died in 2013 when he was 16 after a sudden cardiac arrest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah said: “In the morning, he was playing on his Xbox and collapsed. They said it was anxiety, I had no idea about all these heart conditions.”

Since then, she has raised hundreds of pounds for SADS UK Charity (Sudden Arrhythmic Death) to place much-needed defibrillators (AEDs) around the area.

Jake and Sarah. Picture: Sarah Pyatt

After his death, it was revealed that the teen had Brugada syndrome, a genetic condition that can cause dangerous irregular heartbeats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His mum explained: “Twelve people under the age of 35 die each week from an undiagnosed heart condition. That's why I teamed up with the SADS charity to provide education and supply defibrillators. Each year I've been doing a fundraiser to put defibrillators in our community, so far 14 schools in the area have a HeartSafe.”

The 57-year-old aims to raise £1,200 for SADS UK Charity (Sudden Arrhythmic Death) at the memorial event at the Peter Newton Pavilion on Saturday, September 14. This defibrillator, along with a plaque and training, will be installed inside an old telephone box, by Dunstable Town Council offices.

In 2013, his family decided to donate his organs after his death. Sarah said: “He saved three people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Jake’s legacy means that countless more lives can be saved by people who use the defibrillators in Houghton Regis and Dunstable.

She added: “There’s a plaque in every school, above the defibrillator, which is special.”

Tickets for ‘Jake’s Bash’ are £10 each, and can be found here. The evening of fun starts at 7.30pm and will include a raffle, a 1980s disco and a prize for the best dressed on the night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah explained why it is so important for more AEDs to be added around the towns: “[Defibrillators] save lives. If someone has had a cardiac arrest or is in cardiac arrest, it can save their life. Within 10 minutes, they've got more chance of survival.”