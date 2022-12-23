A youngster from a Houghton Regis primary school has won a Christmas competition to create a festive welcome mat.

Tithe Farm Primary student Amelia Parmer was one of 30 pupils from the school who created festive welcome mat designs under the theme of ‘What Christmas Means to You’. Amelia received her welcome mat to take home, and her welcome mat has been displayed in The Mackintosh showhome. Entries ranged from colourful drawings to paintings, which were then judged by the Storey Homes sales and marketing team who announced the winner in an assembly.

Rachel Worsfold, Headteacher at Tithe Farm Primary School commented: “All the children did an amazing job with their pictures and worked so hard on them. This time of year is lovely at school as it is all about creativity, kindness and enjoyment, so this competition was a welcome addition to our festive activities. We are very proud of Amelia and her superb drawing and it is lovely to see her design displayed at the development.”

Amelia Parmar of Tithe Farm Primary School with her winning mat design, Heather Holl and Sarah Collier from Storey Homes and headteacher Rachel Worsfold.

Heather Holl, Sales and Marketing Director at Storey Homes commented: “This was a lovely competition to end the year, both for the school and for our team at Storey Homes. We were all so impressed with the level of thought and detail which went into the designs.