The town held three Remembrance services to honour the Fallen of conflicts around the world

Houghton Regis fell silent at the weekend as the annual services of Remembrance took place.

The Armistice Day Service on Saturday November 11 was officiated by Father Diego Galanzino and supported by David Skinner (from Houghton Regis Baptist Church) and the RAF Association. Wreaths were laid by Dr Joan Bailey, MBE, DL (representing the Lord Lieutenant of Bedfordshire), the Town Mayor, and representatives from the local community and residents.

The Remembrance Sunday Service on Sunday November 12 took place at All Saints Parish Church, and was also followed by an Act of Remembrance at the war memorial.

Three services were held over three days

Local people turned out to pay their respects at the services, which included local uniformed organisations, local organisations and local groups.

The Remembrance Sunday Service was officiated by Father Diego Galanzino and wreaths were laid by Dr Joan Bailey, the Town Mayor, representatives from the local community, residents and groups. Light refreshments were served afterwards by the Town Council at the Memorial Hall.

There was an additional service this year on Friday November 10, to enable the local schools to participate. The Town Mayor, Councillor Jimmy Carroll, was joined by pupils and teachers from seven local schools in Houghton Regis, for the short service around the war memorial. Wreaths and poppies were laid in memory of the fallen.