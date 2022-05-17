Houghton Regis sculpture honours the sacrifices of women in war

The sculpture commemorates the bravery and sacrifices of women in war

The special edition silhouette, handmade by veterans working at RBLI's social enterprise, Britain's Bravest Manufacturing Company, commemorates the bravery and sacrifices of women in war.

The statue has been installed at Linmere to celebrate Victory in Europe Day on May 7, 2022, and forms part of a multi-year partnership between Barratt North Thames and RBLI. The housebuilder has donated £100,000 to the charity, alongside purchasing the ‘Unknown Women in War’ figures, which will go towards supporting veterans across the UK by providing mental health aid, housing and employment opportunities.

Karly Williams, Sales and Marketing Director for Barratt North Thames, said: “As we enter our second year in support of RBLI’s Tommy Club appeal, we are proud to install the counterpart to the iconic ‘Tommy’ figure, and in doing so commemorate the lesser-known sacrifices that women made during wartime. The ‘Unknown Women in War’ figure highlights the bravery of women during the wars, and those who continue to serve today, and the statue serves as a fitting memorial ahead of VE Day this year.”

Over 300 ‘Women in War’ statues have been installed at Barratt Homes developments across the country this spring, to mark the efforts of women, both in military and civilian occupations, during times of conflict.

Lisa Farmer, RBLI’s Chief Executive, added: “We are immensely proud to have joined forces once again with Barratt Developments – this time to acknowledge the tremendous contribution of women to the British Armed Forces. Not only will the funds raised through the production of these wonderful figures directly support our wide range of services, but they have also provided direct, meaningful employment to injured veterans in our factory.”