Houghton Regis teen embarks on 100-mile running challenge for cancer charity

Reece on his run. Picture: Tina Marshall

A teenager from Houghton Regis is pounding the pavements as he attempts to run 100 miles before his birthday – in aid of a cancer charity.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reece Marshall will turn 16 on September 24 – but before then he is aiming to not only run 100 miles, but raise £500 for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

The 15-year-old already had nearly 20 miles under his belt and is determined to reach his running and fundraising goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He explained: “I want to make a difference in people's lives. I focussed on my age range, because we've got a whole future, our whole lives in front of us.”

Initially, Reece’s mum, Tina, wasn’t sure about his challenge. She explained: “I told Reece that he really needed to think about it, because if people started giving him money, then he’s got to carry on.”

Tina has been cycling alongside her son, giving him some much-needed water as he ticks of miles to get to his three-figure goal. She asked for those who can’t donate, to give him some encouragement.

Reece will be running around the town, so if you spot him with a Teenage Cancer Trust shirt on, give him a honk your horn to help him keep going.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With over 100 days to go until his birthday, Reece has collected £285, more than half way to his goal. He said: “[To reach my target] would mean the world, I want to raise as much money as I can for this amazing charity, to know that I'm making a difference.”