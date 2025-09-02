Houghton Regis teen smashes 100-mile running challenge for cancer charity

A teenager from Houghton Regis is celebrating after finishing his 100-mile running challenge - raising thousands for a cancer charity.

At just 15 years old, Reece Marshall set himself the challenge of running 100 miles to raise money for Teenage Cancer Trust.

He wanted to complete all of his runs before his 16th birthday on September 24 – but by the end of August, he had already finished.

He said: “I don’t see myself as a runner. I’m not the fittest person, but I had fun. I just did it.

Reece celebrating the end of his challenge. Picture: Tina Marshall

“I always kept a tracker on my bedroom wall… and from that it gave me a little visualisation. Even though 10 miles seems like a lot, it's not that much in the grand scheme of things.”

He chipped away at his target as he pounded the pavements around Houghton Regis and Dunstable and ran on the treadmill in the gym during the heatwave.

Reece explained: “I did get people honking their horns at me, and that felt good. It gave me a little bit of a boost.”

It was during what would end up being his last run when Reece decided he would just keep on going.

He said: “I was about 13 kilometres into my last run, and 10 miles is 16 kilometres. I thought that I might as well just finish it, it’s not that far.”

Reece called his mum, Tina, who quickly scrambled to get his banner ready, as he had shocked her by announcing his early finish.

Tina said: “I’m proud of him every day, but I just couldn’t be prouder of what he’s done. I’ve never been able to do anything like that.

“If he goes through the rest of his life with that mindset, then he should achieve everything he wants to.”

Initially, Reece wanted to raise £300 for the charity, but soon raised it to £500 after surpassing that target.

Since then, his donations have more than quadrupled - now standing at more than £2,300.

He said: “I just want to thank everyone who’s donated and thank everyone for their support.”