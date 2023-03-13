A Women’s Institute that has been the heart of the community for nearly 80 years has been forced to close its doors.

Women’s Institute county chair Sally Ball formally closed the Houghton Regis branch after its last meeting on Tuesday (March 7).

It had been running for 78 years and a plaque was placed in the Memorial Hall garden to commemorate this remarkable achievement.

The final meeting of Houghton Regis WI after 78 years of service to the community

Longest serving and current president Beverly Lennox said: “It’s a sad day for the organisation and such a shame to make the decision to close. But the main factor is the decline in members willing to take on committee roles.

"We have struggled to keep it going for the last three years and feel now is the time to move on.”

She said taking on the branch’s increasing secretarial workload in addition to her role as president had proved too time consuming but added: “We have set up a new community group to continue from April. This will be the Houghton Regis Ladies Group and we’ll meet in the Memorial Hall on the first Tuesday of the month at 7.30pm.

"There’ll be lots of activities including sewing, knitting, card games and card making as well as other seasonal projects – so please come along for a cuppa and a natter to see what’s happening.”

The plaque in the Memorial Hall garden commemorating the sterling work of Houghton Regis Women's Institute after 78 years serving the community

The Houghton Regis WI was formed in 1945 and initially met in a hall on the site of the present car park.

After the war, the Memorial Hall was built and opened in 1957.

The WI has always been involved with the local community, taking part in music festivals, plays and tree planting to serving refreshments at the carnival. It provided knitted items for the L&D’s NICU and for care homes and churches. Members supported Keech Hospice Care and the mayor’s charity events.

There have been 22 presidents over the years.

Beverly sayid: “We enjoyed many outings, walks, coffee mornings, speakers, afternoon tea and cake and yes – we even produced a calendar, as you would expect from the WI.”

Irene Carpenter – a member for 55 years – can remember the days when ladies wore hats and were called by their married titles.