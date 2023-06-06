House-hunters in Luton being given the chance to win £1k in John Lewis vouchers

Following Luton Town's promotion to the Premier League, Taylor Wimpey South Midlands is giving prospective home buyers the opportunity to win £1,000 in John Lewis vouchers.

To be entered into the draw, house-hunters are invited to visit Taylor Wimpey’s Barnfield Place development in Luton over the next two weeks.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to speak with Taylor Wimpey’s experienced Sales Executives who will be on hand to talk through the offers and schemes available at the development.

Taylor Wimpey's Barnfield Place development, Luton

Fiona Lloyd, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey South Midlands, said: “We’re delighted to celebrate Luton Town’s promotion to the Premier League by giving house-hunters the opportunity to upgrade their home with £1,000 in John Lewis vouchers.

“Whether you’re a first-time buyer, family, downsizer or any other kind of prospective buyer, Barnfield Place has a great selection of homes for you. Drop in to the sales office at the development to find out more about how we can help you find your ideal home.”

Taylor Wimpey's voucher draw will run from until Sunday, June 18. Terms and conditions apply.

