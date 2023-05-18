Housebuilder donates £500 to help fund celebrations for King's Coronation in Houghton Regis

King's Coronation 'Big Lunch' at All Saints Church Houghton Regis

Coronation celebrations in Houghton Regis got a £500 boost from housebuilder David Wilson North Thames.

The company, which is building its Linmere development on Rowan Bank sponsored the All Saints’ Parish Church “Coronation Big Lunch” on Sunday, May 7.

Hosted at Houghton Regis Parish Church, the community gathered to start a weekend of celebration for the King’s Coronation. Visitors were treated to a ‘Big Lunch’ hosted inside the Grade I Listed church, where members of the community were encouraged to bring homemade goods to share amongst each other and have a chat.

David Wilson North Thames £500 donation went towards the cost of running the day, as well as funding the ‘Planting a Coronation Garden Project’ on Monday, May 8 as part of the Big Help Out, which commemorated the momentous event by planting flower beds with English roses and native plants fit for a King.

Father Diego, Vicar of Houghton Regis, said: “It has been great to host a special community festival to celebrate the King’s Coronation and plant a wildlife friendly Coronation Garden. All Saints’ welcomed lots of people over the weekend, everyone had a smile on their face, enjoyed the food, and a bit of gardening. Our festivals are a testament to the great community spirit here in Houghton Regis, and this one will go down in the history books. We are incredibly grateful to David Wilson North Thames for its kind sponsorship, which helped support our efforts and costs in bringing the best food and entertainment to the event.”

Marc Woolfe, Head of Sales for David Wilson North Thames, said: “It was so wonderful to see the community come together at the long-awaited Coronation Big Lunch at All Saints’ Parish Church. It is so important that our local areas can enjoy milestone moments such as this as much as possible, and that we are able to make sure the facilities are there to make it memorable. We are proud to have worked with All Saints’ to offer our support for the event – we hope that everyone who came to the festival enjoyed the food and drink!”

