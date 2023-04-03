Image shows storyteller Helen Tozer with Charlton Lower School students

Youngsters at a Houghton Regis lower school shared a storytelling morning thanks to the company behind the Linmere development on Betony Meadow.

Barratt David Wilson Homes was inspired by World Storytelling Day on March 20, with Year 3 and 4 children at Chalton Lower School getting the chance to hear interactive traditional stories from Helen Tozer.

The session finished with a discussion about how the modern construction industry can build for the future in a way that protects the natural world.

Marc Woolfe, head of sales at Barratt David Wilson North Thames, said: “Educating young people on the importance of green living is key to protecting the future of our planet. The storytelling morning was a wonderful way to bring these messages to life, engaging the pupils and encouraging their imagination.”