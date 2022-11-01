How easyJet could help you get over your fear of flying as it brings its Fearless Flyer course back to Luton

Nervous flyers are being given the chance to overcome their fear as easyJet brings its Fearless Flyer course back to Luton.

The course has helped more than 10,000 people over the past 10 years – and on Sunday, November 13 it returns to Luton Airport.

It includes a virtual ground course, where top phobia expert Lawrence Leyton and a senior easyJet captain will explain the unfamiliar sounds and sensations customers feel onboard an aircraft and teach them a unique set of mind techniques to manage their nerves.

An easyjet plane takes off (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

There will be a pre-flight one-hour ‘Meet the Team’ online Zoom session, where participants will be walked through the airport experience and what to expect and given the chance to ask their questions. Finally there’s a one-hour experience flight, where participants put their new skills to the test.

Captain Chris Foster, Fearless Flyer Lead Pilot at easyJet, said: “The course is suitable for anyone who is a nervous flyer, whether they experience slight anxiety or they have never flown before and with a success rate of more than 95%, we would encourage anyone wishing to overcome their fear to take part.”

Mark Wein, easyJet’s Fearless Flyer Course Director, said: “Around one in six people have a fear of flying, stopping many from travelling abroad on holiday, visiting friends and family or even flying for work.”

Ann Cobbe, who hadn’t flown for 30 years and took the course in the summer, said: “This is a brilliant course. I was sceptical when signing up but by the end of the flight I really was a ‘fearless flyer’. The coping mechanisms includes 4 different techniques, each very achievable by all. The zoom meeting with the Fearless Flyer Team a couple of days before the flight meant you could ask any questions you wanted and put my mind at ease. The flight experience was fantastic.

“During the flight the Pilot explained everything to us including the sounds, the changes in engine noise, turbulence etc. At the end of the flight a group of very happy ex-phobics left the plane. I just wish I had done this years ago.”