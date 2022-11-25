How much pedal power is needed to power a lightbulb? Houghton Regis residents find out

How much pedal power does it take to power a home? Housebuilders Barratt David Wilson Homes invited Central Bedfordshire councillor Antonia Ryan and a couple of prospective buyers to pedal an electricity-generating bike to see how much time and energy are required to power a new build home at its Linmere development.

Their performance lit up a display thermometer demonstrating the amount needed for appliances in a new home and revealed that 30 seconds of effort generated 1.5Wh (Watt-hours) of energy – enough to power a kettle for three seconds, a lap top for three minutes, a lightbulb for 15 minutes and a phone charger for 20 minutes.

Advertisement

Company spokesperson Marc Woolfe said: “In light of the ongoing cost of living crisis, energy efficiency is the first thing customers ask about.

Pedalling towards a more sustainable future - Central Beds councillor Antonia Ryan demonstrates just how much power is required. Also in the pic (from left) mayor Yvonne Farrell, Cllr Susan Goodchild, Cllr Antonia Ryan (on bike) and sales adviser Jade.

"This event provided an opportunity for new homeowners to see for themselves.

"Our homes include a number of initiatives such as low energy lighting, A-rated appliances, water saving measures and high levels of insulation. They have been built with sustainability in mind – a buyer could save up to £2,419 on energy bills each year, compared to an updated Victorian equivalent.”

Advertisement

Cllr Ryan said: “This demonstration showcased just how much energy it takes to power appliances.

"In response to the cost of living crisis, it’s vital we consider the ways improved energy efficiency can lower our monthly bills.”

Advertisement

The bike was supplied by V3 power, a group comprising engineers and scientists who promote sustainable energy technologies.