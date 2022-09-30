How the Lionesses made history - Luton-born author reveals all in latest book

Next week will be the 50th anniversary of the first official England women's football team match and those early trailblazers will be honoured at Wembley when the rampant Lionesses will play a friendly with the USA.

Their part in the history of the beautiful game is also brilliantly covered in the latest book by Bedfordshire-born author Carrie Dunn – who did work experience as a teenager on the Luton News.

‘Unsuitable for Females – The Rise of the Lionesses and women’s football in England’ has been flying off the shelves since England's sensational win at the UEFA Women's EURO 2022.

Bedfordshire-born author Carrie Dunn who will be signing copies of her new book about the history of the Lionesses in Milton Keynes on October 28

And Carrie will be at Waterstones in Milton Keynes at 6pm on Friday, October 28, to sign copies and talk about the significant strides women have made in the past half century.

The former Dunstable Queensbury Academy pupil will be accompanied by some special guests – Lionesses from previous eras who feature in her bestselling book.

She said: “The Lionesses' victory at UEFA Women's EURO 2022 is a triumph - not just for Sarina Wiegman and her team, but for all the women who have fought to be able to play football.

"We have come a long way from the 1921 ban introduced by the Football Association because it considered the game ‘quite unsuitable for females.’

The cover of Carrie Dunn's latest book Unsuitable for Females

"It lasted until 1971. And the pioneers who kept women's football alive throughout the 20th century - when few were watching and even fewer were putting money into the game - can be proud that this is their legacy.”

The book celebrates the subversive women who kept organising teams and matches despite the prohibition, who broke barriers and set records, the legends of the game who built the foundations of the stage upon which today's stars flourish.

It has been praised as ‘a brilliantly researched and important book’ by football broadcaster and award-winning author Adrian Durham, while presenter and writer Colin Murray said: "When it comes to women’s football and the history of the Lionesses, Carrie always brings expertise at the back, amazing research in centre midfield and never misses up front when it comes to passion!"

England's Lionesses now feature on the front and back pages, on prime-time television, and their names appear in the national honours lists for their contribution to their sport and to society.

They are not only top athletes but also top celebrities.

Carrie’s first book in 2016 was entitled The Roar of the Lionesses and was one of The Guardian’s Sports Book of the Year.

Her second, The Pride of the Lionesses in 2019, was longlisted for Football Book of the Year.

She lives in Snowdonia National Park with her actor husband and their rescue lurcher, Spring, and says she was given her first break in sports journalism by former Luton News sports editor John Oliver: “I still treasure the letter of recommendation he wrote for me when I left school.”

She’s also grateful to Geoff Stimson, former Hatters’ web editor, who gave her the chance to interview players: “Which stood me in great stead for the future!”