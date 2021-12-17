How to find out which Dunstable streets Santa Claus is still to visit this Christmas during Rotary tour

The Rotary Club of Dunstable is encouraging little ones to keep their eyes peeled, as the Santa Sleigh continues to visit the town and its surrounding villages.

Deakin-White Real Estate has kindly agreed to sponsor the Sleigh running costs again this year, and the festive vehicle began its tour on December 1.

In return for a visit from Father Christmas, families are encouraged to make a donation online, which will go to local charities and causes.

Santa Claus and the Rotary Club volunteers.

Ed Restall-Harrison, CEO of The Deakin-White Real Estate Group, said: "We are delighted to be supporting The Rotary Club of Dunstable again this year and helping to bring Santa to local homes. I have fond memories of the Santa float from when I was younger and want as many kids as possible to have the same".

Deakin-White prides itself in supporting local communities, as well as providing "an excellent experience and customer service to those moving home".

It now has five offices across Herts, Beds and Bucks.

Rotary Dunstable President David Footitt, said: “We are delighted that Deakin-White have generously agreed to sponsor the sleigh running costs again this year.

"This means every penny we receive in donations from the public and companies will go to local good causes and charities.”

The Rotary club has a dedicated Santa website www.santasleighDRC.co.uk where you can check when Father Christmas is coming to a given street, and also a link to a LIVE tracking system.

It will also be updating its Facebook page every day. Last year over 1,500 people commented on its posts, and the group reached over 35,000 people.

To keep everyone safe, there will be no door-to-door collection again this year, so the Rotary Club is asking people to donate online via: https://wonderful.co.uk/pay?ref=1038038To donate between £1 and £20 by texting:-

1DRC to 70085 to donate £1

3DRC to 70085 to donate £3

5DRC to 70085 to donate £5

10DRC to 70085 to donate £10

20DRC to 70085 to donate £20

Mr Footitt added: "We have also received support from many local companies who are sponsoring the route each night. This shows how strongly the community feel about the Santa Sleigh.

"The past two years have been challenging for many people. We are delighted to spread some hope and cheer at this magical time of the year."