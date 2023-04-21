News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago NATO allies ‘agree’ Ukraine will become member state
20 minutes ago Dominic Raab bullying report: 5 key findings as deputy PM quits
1 hour ago Rishi Sunak’s letter to Dominic Raab after he resigns as deputy PM
2 hours ago Hugh Bonneville announced as host of King Charles’ coronation concert
3 hours ago Deputy prime minister Dominic Raab resigns over bullying investigation
4 hours ago Lana Del Ray confirmed as BST Hyde Park Festival 2023 final headliner

How you could help charities in Bedfordshire get a £1k cash boost

It’s part of a £1million cash pot from Benefact Group’s Movement for Good Awards

By Courtney SmithContributor
Published 21st Apr 2023, 10:27 BST- 2 min read
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 10:28 BST
Nominated charities could get a £1k cash boostNominated charities could get a £1k cash boost
Nominated charities could get a £1k cash boost

Good causes in Bedfordshire could get a £1,000 cash boost as part of Benefact Group’s Movement for Good Awards – if you nominate them.

Now in its fifth year, the Movement for Good Awards will once again see more than £1million gifted to charities up and down the UK and Ireland.

Since the awards began, people in Bedfordshire have submitted over 16,700 nominations and 20 Bedfordshire-based charities have benefited from valuable donations.

Winners will be drawn at random and the more times a charity is nominated the more chance it has of being selected. The first 150 winning charities will be announced from June 1, with a further 150 revealed in September. Further gifts will be awarded throughout the year.

Most Popular

Mark Hews, Group Chief Executive at Benefact Group, says: “We know that £1,000 can make a huge difference so we’re asking that people give a minute of their time to nominate a cause they care about to receive an award. Owned by a charity ourselves, charitable giving is at the heart of what we do and all of our available profits go to good causes. With financial strain continuing to impact many households the Movement for Good Awards represents a great way for people to continue to support causes close to their hearts, without worrying about an additional cost. Any charity can win no matter how large or small and even with just one nomination. So find a minute, jump online and nominate – because that small amount of time is invaluable for charities.”

Visit www.movementforgood.com to nominate a charity now.

Related topics:Ireland