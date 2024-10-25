Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New figures show that last year more women in Luton, Milton Keynes and Bedfordshire received hormone replacement therapy from the NHS than since records began.

It comes as the number of women taking the drugs, which relieve symptoms of the menopause, reached a record high across England.

The doctor in charge of women's health across the NHS, Dr Sue Mann, said more people are now aware of issues around the menopause, but more must still be done to "reduce inequalities in access."

NHS figures in our area show 37,785 received HRT treatment in the year to March.

This was a 12 percent increase on the year before, reflecting the national average, and more than in any year since 2016-17, when current records began.

There were approximately 186,000 individual prescriptions issued, at a total cost of £3.1 million – more than quadruple the original recorded cost of £732,000.

HRT replaces the hormones oestrogen and/or progestogen in women going through the perimenopause or menopause.

It can relieve symptoms such as anxiety, insomnia and hot flushes, and is often administered as gels, creams, tablets and patches.

Media coverage has increased in recent years, with several high-profile celebrities speaking out on the issue and how it has affected them.

Nationally, patients aged 50 to 54 were most likely to be prescribed HRT, with 640,000 people in this age group accounting for almost a quarter of all patients on HRT in 2023-34.

The wealthiest parts of England also had more than twice as many patients receiving HRT compared to the most deprived areas.

Dr Mann said the rise in prescriptions "reflects the sharp increase in menopause awareness."

“HRT can make a real difference to women going through the menopause and it’s encouraging to see millions of women feeling supported to talk about and access care.”

She added: "It’s vital that all women have equal access to support and are fully informed about the risk and benefits of the different therapies available.

"We know there is more work to do to increase awareness and reduce inequalities in access, and that’s why we’re rolling out women’s health hubs to provide extra care within communities as well as tools to help women to manage their symptoms."