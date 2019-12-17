Human Appeal Comedy Takeover heads to Luton on Christmas Eve

The Human Appeal Comedy Takeover Tour is heading to Luton on Christmas Eve to raise money for those hardest hit by the winter months.

The show, which features six top comedians, is back for the fifth year running and plans to make an even bigger difference to families in need this Christmas.

The performers and volunteers from last year's show in Luton

The non-stop tour is running until Tuesday, December 31, and is set to hit Venue Central, Luton, on Tuesday, December 24, with all the profits going to Human Appeal’s Winter Appeal.

American comedian Jeremy McLellan, staple of Interfaith events, will join TV regular Tez Ilyas, alongside a stellar line up of rising star comedians including Ali Official and Aatif Nawaz, stars of BBC3’s “Muzlamic”, in a show which will be sure to get audiences laughing all night long.

While Human Appeal’s comedy tour will be bringing laughter across the UK this winter, it’s important to remember why it is taking place for the fifth year in a row.

For yet another winter, in Syria, Somalia, Yemen and across the Middle East and North Africa, thousands of children and families will be facing freezing temperatures, flooding and snow that threatens their lives.

The money raised through the tickets will be used to enable Human Appeal to give food, warmth and shelter to families in the worst-affected regions this winter.

Doors open at 6.30pm and the show starts at 7pm, for tickets visit: www.humanappeal.org.uk.