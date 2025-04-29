Hundreds donated to funeral fundraiser after death of Luton ‘gentle giant’
Sean Walker, known as ‘Safe’ by many around the town, lived in Luton all of his life before his death on April 8 at the age of 56.
Sean, whose first name was Nicholas, was autistic, deaf and blind in one eye – and has been described by his sister, Donna, as “the most friendly gentle giant”.
Donna Walker said she was touched by the outpouring of love and support after announcing his death on social media.
She said: “He was really a big teddy bear. I'm overwhelmed with how many people are reaching out about him.”
During his youth, Sean attended a speech therapy school after struggling to communicate. Despite this, his friendly personality and kind nature meant he was always happy to greet people with a first bump – ‘safe’.
His sister said: “He was smart because he made sure that he spoke to lots of people and that's how his speech became better. He couldn't speak very well, so he loved to do fist bumps. He made a lot of people happy. He was a very good friend.”
On social media, scores of people paid tribute to Sean. One said: “I've known him since I came to Luton in 1986. He was a good person and a friend. He always asked how my family was all the time. R.I.P Nick aka safe man.”
And another person added: “His funeral should be lined with everyone he touched the hearts of, such a lovely man.”
After tributes from his friends, Donna was encouraged to start the fundraiser to accommodate the large turnout expected for his funeral – which currently has £559 left to reach the £1,100 goal.
She added: “The community wanted to do this because he was just so special.”
Sean loved Scottish music so his family organised for bagpipes to play as a hearse carries his coffin. His celebration of life will be held at the Black Horse pub in Hastings Street on April 8.
