Hundreds enjoy a Picnic In The Park in Luton

Friends of Wandon Park are celebrating after the group’s first Picnic In The Park saw more than 500 people attend.

The group, who are fighting to stop Luton Council building homes on Wandon Park, organised the event to raise awareness of the work they are doing to try to save the site.

Picnic in the Park

A spokesperson for the Friends of Wandon Park said: “The number of families who came was quite amazing and it was lovely to see so many children playing games such as football, supported by members of Stopsley United FC, rounders, cricket and simply enjoying the lovely late summer sunshine.

“The fight goes on to save our park– we need more green space in Luton not less.

“It was interesting speaking to people today who have lived all their lives in Stopsley and enjoy the park, some for over 60 years. Long may that continue.”

Picnic in the Park

Picnic in the Park