Hundreds from around Luton come together for charity during Ramadan

With so many in Luton continuing to struggle as a result of the cost-of-living crisis, the charity provides food parcels for those struggling to make ends meet.

Donations have exceeded £10,000 and will go towards Luton Foodbank’s work supporting those in need in the town.

A number of iftars (communal sunset meals) were organised around Luton as part of the campaign, bringing together people to share food and learn from one another.

Luton Town FC manager Rob Edwards joined representatives from Luton Foodbank at the Unity Iftar.

These included events hosted by eight of Luton’s high schools, where young people led on the organisation of the iftars.

Other events were organised as part of Let’s Eat Together, including The Wellness Walk’s Iftar Under the Stars, which took place in Dunstable Downs, and the Women’s Community Iftar organised by Lantern.

Meanwhile, the Unity Iftar at Luton Town Football Club, in partnership with Madinah Masjid was attended by club manager Rob Edwards. The Big Iftar in St. George’s Square was attended by over 600 people.

Luton Foodbank recently put out a plea asking for donations after stock levels reached its lowest point in the ten years since the charity was formed.

Reverend Luke Larner joined staff and students at the Chiltern Academy iftar

“It has been such a difficult time for us given our reduced stock levels which resulted in us putting an urgent request out for donations,” said Salma Khan, of Luton Foodbank. “However, the community responded and again provided a valuable reminder as to how generous our town is.

“We want to express our thanks to everyone that supported us through Let’s Eat Together, including the amazing young people who have been leading their own events in their schools, as well as the many other organisations, community groups and businesses.”

Muslims observe fasting during Ramadan as a crucial part of the faith, ending their daily fast with an iftar meal that they share with family and friends. The month-long period also saw those fasting carry out increasing acts of charity.

"Challney High School for Boys was pleased to be able to participate in a wonderful initiative that brings people together and raise funds for an important cause, such as Luton Foodbank,” added headteacher Mark Mailer. “As a school, we are proud to be able to offer our pupils opportunities such as these."

Luton Foodbank Chair Liz Stringer joined Challney Boys headteacher Mark Mailer at the school's iftar

The events were co-ordinated with local community radio station Inspire FM, working with Near Neighbours.