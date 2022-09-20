Hundreds gather at Luton Town Hall to remember the life of Queen Elizabeth II

The life and reign of the Queen was officially comemmorated as Luton joined in the national Moment of Reflection on Sunday (September 18).

Luton Town Hall was lit up for the event – but moments before 8pm the lights were turned out to be replaced by hand-held tea lights as residents fell silent to remember Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The special event also included readings, prayers and performances along with recollections from Luton people who met the Queen on some of her frequent visits to the town.

Councillor Sameera Saleem, Mayor of Luton, described the event as an “iconic moment” in the town’s history.

Around 400 people turned out to pay their respects at the moving event, which was captured on camera by photographer Tony Margiocchi.

