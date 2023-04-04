News you can trust since 1891
By Lynn Hughes
Published 4th Apr 2023, 13:08 BST- 2 min read
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 13:08 BST
Head coach Alex DragoiHead coach Alex Dragoi
Head coach Alex Dragoi

A Football Fun Factory has opened in Luton – and is holding free three-week trial sessions to encourage children to get involved.

More than 140 youngsters have already signed for the scheme, run by head coach Alex Dragoi.

Football Fun Factory runs programs for youngsters of all ages, genders and abilities and aims to help them develop life skills and fall in love with the game.

There are 'Tots Football Fun' sessions for parents and children aged two to five and for children aged five to 12, interactive games, exercises and activities.

Alex said: “I am incredibly delighted to be bringing our truly unique experiences to the children of Luton, I simply cannot wait to be bringing a smile to every child’s face that attends our fun and interactive sessions.”

Football Fun Factory founder James Cutting, said: “As we increase our geographical reach across the UK, we are delighted to be able to offer children and families in Luton the opportunity to take part in our experiences. Our aim is to make our programs affordable, local and convenient for parents and we could not be more excited to bring the Football Fun Factory to Luton."

Sessions are:

Football Fun & Development (ages five to 12)

The Chalk Hills Academy: Tuesdays 5pm to 6pm

Lea Manor Recreation Centre: Wednesdays 5.30pm to 6.30pm

Challney High School For Girls: Fridays tpm to 7pm

Tots Football Fun (ages two to five)

Lea Manor Recreation Centre: Saturdays 9am to 9.45 am and 9.45am to 10.30am and Sundays 9am to 9.45am, 9.45am to 10.30am and 10.30am to 11.15am

Visit www.thefootballfunfactory.co.uk or email [email protected].uk to sign up.

